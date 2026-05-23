100 Black Men of Omaha shapes Black youth through mentorship, community

100 Black Men of Omaha has provided culturally sensitive, community-based mentoring for Black boys for over three decades.

The organization creates a safe space for youth to build community, develop leadership skills, and have critical conversations about real-world challenges, including interactions with law enforcement.

The organization is actively seeking mentors and encourages anyone interested to reach out to 100 Black Men of Omaha to get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A North Omaha organization is working with Black youth to address the challenges they face and it has been doing so for more than three decades.

100 Black Men of Omaha has offered community-based mentoring for over 30 years. The organization provides culturally sensitive and socially relevant mentoring for boys in second grade through high school.

Leadership is especially important in the summer, when kids have more free time on their hands.

Christopher McCroy, executive director of 100 Black Men of Omaha, was once a mentee himself. He says the program was essential in shaping the man he is today.

"Every day I walk into this office, it's a reminder I see the pictures of those mentors that gave so much to me, and transparently, I want to make them proud," McCroy said.

McCroy says the organization provides more than guidance it builds community.

"Being able to come into a safe and brave space, to be able to have that community, not just with your mentors, and that village, but you're also building friendships and camaraderie," McCroy said.

The 2025 annual report from the U.S. Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys found patterns of harsher treatment for Black students by school police officers, including law enforcement citations issued disproportionately to Black students.

McCroy says mentorship includes conversations about interacting with police.

"We always talk about the traffic stop and how, as black men, we have to have what is called the talk, about what do you do, what's proper, and we are allowed to have those conversations with officers around. This is what we're seeing. This is what we're feeling. This is why we feel that way, and the officers are able to give us some tools and tidbits around," McCroy said.

Eric Ewing has been a mentor with the organization for 14 years.

"They realize the importance of doing well in school and how it could then propel them to the next level as far as other opportunities in life," Ewing said.

100 Black Men of Omaha is searching for mentors and asks anyone interested to contact the organization to volunteer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

