103-year-old Omaha golf volunteer receives special message from PGA pro Padraig Harrington

103-year-old Bob Walls volunteers daily at Steve Hogan Golf Course in North Omaha, helping maintain it for the entire community.

Mutual of Omaha shared a previous news story about Walls with their golf ambassador Padraig Harrington, who responded with a personal video message and pro tips for Walls.

Harrington's top tip for Walls: hold your finish after every shot — and you'll look and play like a pro, at any age.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At 103 years old, Bob Walls is still showing up — not just to play golf, but to give back to the community at Steve Hogan Golf Course in North Omaha.

Walls volunteers at the course regularly, helping maintain and improve it for everyone who uses it.

"One thing my father taught me when I was quite young was, if anybody can do what you're doing better and you're doing it, you're not doing it good enough. So I try to do the very best that I can with everything that I do," Walls said.

After a previous story about Walls aired, Mutual of Omaha shared it with their golf ambassador, PGA and Champions Tour professional Padraig Harrington. Harrington responded with a personal video message for Walls.

Keith Clark, chief marketing officer at Mutual of Omaha, said Harrington is passionate about the sport being accessible to people of all ages.

"Teaching it to young people, and then helping folks as they age, adjust their swing, because he believes that you should be out here until you just can't. And Bob's a great example of that. I mean, he's out here every day, and again, not just golfing. He's helping make the course better for everybody," Clark said.

For Walls, the message from a global star like Harrington carried real meaning.

"I'm glad that they know that I do these kind of things. Uh... I love this city. I love the park, and... I try to take the bit... care of the golf course that I possibly can," Walls said.

Harrington also offered Walls a few pro tips in his message.

"The number one thing is to pose, even at 103 years of age, if you can hold that finish after every shot, you're going to look like a player and you're going to play like a player," Harrington said.

Walls said golf has taught him that there is always room to improve.

"I study so much golfer that I think I've seen practically ever probe. And I don't let anything affect me one way or the other. Whether he's a pro or an amateur, I watched an amateur, so I can see what they're doing wrong because I teach," Walls said.

Harrington closed his message with a personal note for Walls.

"Congratulations, Bob, and look forward to maybe meeting you down the road," Harrington said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

