13 Women honored by Women's Center for Advancement for leadership and community service in Omaha

Women were recognized by the Women's Center for Advancement for their leadership, service, and advocacy in the Omaha community.

Honorees Pastor Portia Cavitt, Tahnee Markussen, and Dr. Viv Ewing each work to strengthen North Omaha through resource connection, youth services, and community advocacy.

When asked what advice they would give their younger selves, the honorees offered words of wisdom rooted in self-belief, community impact, and knowing your worth.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thirteen women were recognized by the Women's Center for Advancement for their leadership, service, and advocacy in the Omaha community.

Among those honored for giving their time and talent to strengthen and uplift the community were Pastor Portia Cavitt, Tahnee Markussen, and Dr. Viv Ewing.

"This honor means the world to me," Cavitt said.

"It means more than words can express," Markussen said.

Through her work with numerous organizations, Cavitt strives to connect residents with available resources and empower young people to help build a brighter future.

"I love my community and serve people from the bottom of my heart," Cavitt said.

Markussen, a Program Officer with the Lozier Foundation, supports initiatives focused on youth services, domestic violence prevention, and underserved populations across the Omaha area.

"I hope that the impact that I've left on the community is that I've left it better than when I found it," Markussen said.

Dr. Viv Ewing, Omaha's first lady, was also recognized. She said the recognition paves the way for the next generation of women.

"These are women who are leading our community, making changes and making a way for others to come after them. And so by recognizing these women. Your legacy matters, your legacy counts, and you make a difference," Ewing said.

I asked the honorees what advice they would give to their younger selves.

"Don't date him," Markussen said.

"Make sure that you believe in what you're doing and do it with all of your heart," Cavitt said.

"If you don't have a seat at the table, bring your own chair," Ewing said.

Other honorees were Amanda Brewer, Pamela Font-Gabel, Stephanie Gustin, Karen Hawkins, Precious McKesson, Yesenia Peck, Adrienne Perry , Constance Ryan, Sue Seline and Laurie Thompson-Piepho.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

