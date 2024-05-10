15 Organizations gather in Elkorn providing long term help for tornado victims

Douglas County Emergency Management is hosting a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Elkorn

Organizations a wide variety of help ranging from debris clean-up, social services, and mental health support.

Watch to learn more about the pop-up

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tornado victims have been in need of items like like food and water but there's others help families need like mental health resources. Fifteen organizations have gathered to connect those impacted with long term resources

"This will be the process where they first come forward and identify themselves as having a need and someone they meet today will be able to assist them though out the entire recovery process," said assistant directer of Douglas County Emergency Management Whitney Shipley.

Sheipley says every person has their own unique needs based on their loss and support system.

That's why they've brought together a wide variety of help ranging from debris clean-up, social services, and mental health support.

"The Multi-Agency Resource Center is an event that pops-up after a natural disaster such as this and it gives on an opportunity to provide a convenient one stop shop for the public," said Shipley.

Despite the magnitude of the tornado Shipley says the community has been a huge help in ensuring victims basic human needs have been taken care of.

"Mostly the community has come together to make sure these people have a jump start before they even begin the FEMA process," said Shipley.

FEMA is opening disasters center in Douglas and Washington County from on Friday 1 pm to 7pm.

The Multi-Agency Resource center will be open Friday from 8 am to 6 pm at the Elkhorn Suburban Fire District Education and Training Facility, 9301 N. 204th St.

