25 cats, 18 alive, and 5 in Omaha: healthy and ready for their forever homes

Video shows five of the 25 kittens rescued out of a abandoned trailer in Carter Lake, downtown Omaha, and Muddy Paws rescuer, Isiaih Langworthy.

In February, Muddy Paws received a tip of possible animal abuse in the Lakeside Community residents. When they responded, they found a horrific scene of 25 cats with only 18 alive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Multiple cats rescued from Carter Lake are now ready to be adopted.

I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha neighborhood reporter, where five cats in Omaha have recovered after being found in an abandoned trailer.

In February, rescue crews found a total of 25 cats in unlivable conditions.

“Anything and everything you can imagine was there. From feces to urine… to dead animals. And so, all of those stenches kind of formed and created one of the most actually not one of…the most horrific smell, I’ve ever smelt in my life,” said Isaiah Langworthy with Muddy Paws.

Isaiah Langworthy with Muddy Paws said the rescue lasted about three hours.

“Cats literally everywhere and they didn’t even have full access to the entire home. There were two rooms that were closed off that they couldn’t access,” said Langworthy.

Langsworthy said one of the main challenges was moving fast, keeping warm, and capturing the cats with caution.

“We were doing our best as well to keep these cats out of the frigid temps. So we were trying to put them inside cars and these carriers and such. While also trying to keep them separated as we were going in there and marking the ones that were a little more fearful,” said Langworthy.

This case of animal abuse is only one of many in Douglas county officials say informing an active community can help with the crisis.

“It gives people the ability to speak to policy makers… state legislators… local policy makers about what more can we do to make sure that our laws and penalties are commensurate with how terrible these crimes are,”

Of the 18 cats rescued alive 13 have been disbursed throughout the Metro, Council Bluffs and Lincoln. Five are in Omaha. Ginger, Posh, Franklin, and Mai all healthy and available for adoption.

The fifth one, Xavier, now Jar Jar was happily adopted into this forever home last week. Officials are still working to find the people responsible for the act. They’re also asking the community, if you see something to say something.

