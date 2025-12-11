Abide Christmas Store brings hope, joy and gifts to kids across Omaha

Abide transformed its gym into a Christmas Store stocked with more than 3,000 free gifts for families, allowing parents to shop with dignity and choice.

Volunteers and donors from across Omaha contributed toys for kids of all ages, aiming to ensure every child receives at least two presents.

Organizers say the store is about joy, support, and making families feel seen, with the Christmas Store opening this weekend and again Monday.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Inside a gym at Abide in North Omaha, toys, dolls, board games and skateboards line tables and shelves — all for kids ranging from newborns to teenagers. Every item is free, donated by partners and volunteers who want to give back during the holiday season.

Volunteer Nick Prososki said the setup is meant to feel like a real shopping experience for parents.

“There’s every kind of toy on the shelf… or table… and parents will have the opportunity to walk through as if they are in Toys R Us,” Prososki said.

For Prososki, giving back is personal.

"I remember as a child what Christmas meant to me— I remember as a father what it means to our children, I can only imagine what it would be like for a kid not to be able to experience the experience of Christmas,” he said.

Abide CEO Josh Dotzler said the team’s goal is simple: to make sure every child receives at least two gifts — all wrapped by volunteers.

“Just trying to spread joy and love and encouragement for families, individuals that maybe this time of year they don’t have the resources,” Dotzler said.

Dotzler added that while the event centers on kids, it also aims to support parents.

“There’s nothing better than being able to provide gifts, experiences for your kids— knowing what it’s going to do for them on the inside,” he said.

Prososki said this kind of community effort reflects the spirit of Omaha.

“The hope of Christmas, the joy of Christmas… and we’re here to spread that to our community,” he said.

The Christmas Store will open this weekend for families and again on Monday for those unable to attend earlier.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

