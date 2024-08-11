Watch Now
Abide hosts its annual B2S Block Party

Abide hosts its B2S Block to school party, inviting neighbors to celebrate with games, food and free back to school supplies.
On Saturday, Abide hosted their Back to School Block Party welcoming the community to have a good time and offering free school supplies to children all over Omaha.

Food, games, face painting and 1,000 book bags filled with everything students need heading back to school.

Ade Idowuu with Abide says today is all in support of giving back to their community.

“So we want for our kids and our community members is to have the best equipment and the best needed s that they can reach their full potential in school and in life." Idowuu added, “We want them to experience joy and happiness… times 10.”

Abide co-hosted event with the “Love Church” a new church on their Better Together Campus gearing up for their first service on Sunday.

