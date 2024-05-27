Addressing health disparities through the annual "Lot-to-Know" Block Party and Dove Release

Video shows the available resources in Omaha, free clothing, food, books and community in north Omaha.

Community members come together to speak about the importance of addressing the health disparities in our community while also having a good time.

The annual Lot-to-Know Block Party is hosted by Clair Memorial United Methodist Church in partnership with the North Omaha Community Care Council and the UNMC Center for Reducing Health Disparities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Saturday is all about self-care, available resources and honoring those who lost their lives to Covid-19.

"So we want to make it fun and we want to make sure we address the seriousness of health disparities, as well," said Latresha Rideout.

One organizer of the event Latresha Rideout with UNMC Center of Reducing Health Disparities says the chosen vendors are all to help the community.

African Americans..count for a large percentage of the health disparities in Omaha so we want make sure we are letting them know of those resources," said Latresha Rideout.

A number of vendors packed the Clair Memorial United Methodist Church parking lot on Saturday. I spent some of my time learning the importance of CPR with Dr. Matt Sorensen.

The importance of having everyone in the community… know CPR is so they can number one do something while your waiting for the paramedics and emergency response people to come," said Dr. Sorensen

Many like myself may hesitate to try CPR. Dr. Sorensen has a piece of advice.

"The truth is you can't hurt them when they are already dead," said Dr. Sorensen.

Camilla Collins along with her kids say she gained more confidence and knowledge on Saturday.

"By getting there heart rhythm back on track and again until emergency services are there. So I learned, I can be a super hero in just a few minutes," said Collins.

Keyonna King with UNMC Center of Reducing Health Disparities says our country has made improvements when it comes to disparities however there is still work to be done.

"Many of the groups.. that are apart of…or live in north Omaha..that have been historically segregated… and put with lack of resources," said King.

The annual Lot-to-Know Block Party and dove release started after Covid-19. They plan to continue the block party every last Saturday before Memorial Day to honor those who passed from Covid-19

