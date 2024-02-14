After being closed for nearly a year, Jim's Rib Haven has more success following Sunday's football game

The video shows the bustling restaurant as they serve the community that went without their smoked meats for almost a year.

Co-Owner of Jim's Rib Haven, Jay Overton, explains the process of rebuilding the restaurant and what makes it special to North Omaha.

Hickory Wood and a family recipe that I could not get out of the 4th generation Co-Owner, Jay Overton. Jim's Rib Haven is back after being closed for almost a year. Jim's Rib Haven closed back in March of 2023. Since then, they've worked hard to bring back the restaurant that's been in Omaha for over 35 years.

Since the reopening… Jim's Rib Haven has sold out multiple times; their meat distributors even say they can't keep up with the business. Cars line up before the restaurant opens, and they don't stop until they get what they want.

Jay Overton, 4th generation Co-Owner, says, "A part of North Omaha was missing when we were gone, being that there are not many actual restaurants in this area and we've been around so long. So it's kind of a staple of his community,"

Overton added he's thankful that the community was patient during their time closed and for support since reopening.

