As maternal health care access in Nebraska becomes more challenging, non-profits look for solutions

I’m Melissa Wright in north Omaha where Nebraska lacks options when it comes to accessible maternal health care. Organization like 'I Be Black Girl' are looking to bring help, information and resources to birthing people in this area.

Justice Banks gave birth to her baby six months ago with the help of a midwife and doula.

“Your family is about the baby and the mother. A doula is a support person for the mother. Yeah the baby is an additional bonus but the doula is there for the mother." Said Banks.

Banks found that doula through ‘A Mothers Love' a north Omaha group for mothers. Connecting expectant moms with resources a crucial mission in this neighborhood. At ‘I Be Black Girl' founder Ashlei Spivey tells her neighbors, they can find help and education here.

“We want folks to come here, so they can learn here about reproductive rights and abolition and economic justice. We want people to come here because they see this as their home." Said Spivey.

In 2019 Douglas County Health reported African American mothers have a higher infant mortality rate than Hispanic and white mothers.

"What we are experiencing now around maternal and child health, the negative outcomes don't have to live. We can try can trial a course that is rooted in abundance and joy and the care that we need.” Said Spivey.

Recently studies show that a doula or a midwife does help increase the health and overall experience of birthing people.

“If I need ride...like 'I want you to be safe', you know what I mean? She made sure I ate… she made sure to check up, like hey make sure you're drinking your water… those little reminders.” Said Banks.

After making it through pregnancy, Banks struggled with postpartum And Doula helped get her back to herself.

"Something was not right with me. She knew I was struggling. And as much as I didn't want to admit it in the moment, she was like okay we're going to go for a walk." Said Banks.

‘I Be Black Girl’ along with other non-profit organizations will dedicate this month to making sure north Omaha moms get the help they need before and after their babies arrive.

"For me It's just I don't know how to ask for help. So to be ale to come here and say hey, I need help." Said Banks.

This month ‘I Be Black Girl’ will also better educate the community on resources and support available here. In north Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright

