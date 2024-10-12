Assisted living facilities are needed and one family is taking on the challenge with a deadline

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"They could've gave us to the end of the year! and that would have made it easier" Said Zebolsky.

Don Zebolsky is 91 years old. He and his wife Mary- Anne just moved to this new apartment at an assisted living facility in Millard.

They lived for the last two years at a different home— Via Christe at 36th and California.

"We were on the first name basis with many of the caregivers at Via Christe and they were loving." Said Zebolsky.

On August 27th they learned the owners were selling the building to Duchesne Academy which already owns the surrounding land. And they had to be out by the end of September.

"We go to work to help my mom and dad that included research on available communities. Assisted living communities in the Omaha area." Said Greg Zebolsky.

Don's son, Greg Zebolsky says he spent hours looking for assisted living facilities that would accommodate his mother and father. While Don remains independent, his wife needs specific care. And finding a place that works for both of them required hours of online and in-person research.

"They've been married for 67 years and above everything else.. want to stay together. We want them to stay together that's very important to everybody." Said Greg Zebolsky.

It's legwork that more and more families are doing. And while the search was fruitful for this family it can be harder for others.

According to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Car, the occupancy rate for assisted living has increased. In 2021, occupancy was at 78%. Now it's 86%, now meaning fewer spaces for a large population. By 2030, 25% of population will be 65 and older. Jalene Carpenter lead the Nebraska Healthcare Association.

"So, definitely will be a need because we are just seeing the tip of the silver tsunami."Said Carpenter.

Now settled in his new home, Don says he's grateful for supportive children.

"For us but for all those people that did not have the experience and loving family we had." said Zebolsky.

I know a lot of people in our neighborhoods are experiencing similar situation. If you have a aging loved and having problems finding suitable housing, contact me at Melissa.Wright@3newsnow.com.