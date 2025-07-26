At 102, Bob Walls hosts annual golf tournament in North Omaha to honor a lifelong friend

WWII veteran Bob Walls returns to Omaha each summer for his invitational golf tournament.

The event honors late golf pro and friend Steve Hogan, who inspired Walls to give back.

Walls remains committed to community, wellness, and keeping the the Steve Hogan Gold Course thriving.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On a warm Saturday at the Steve Hogan Golf Course, 102-year-old Bob Walls was back in town—and back on the green. A World War II veteran and now golf enthusiast, Walls teed off at his annual invitational tournament, an event that’s become about far more than just fairways and birdies.

“When do you think you’ll stop playing golf—or take a break from golf?” I asked Walls.

“When they start walking slow behind me,” Walls said. “And you know what that means? When I’m in the coffin.”

Walls returns to Omaha each summer for one reason: to pay tribute to his dear friend and mentor, Steve Hogan—the man who taught him how to play, how to fix his own clubs, and how to give back.

“Because of the relationship we’ve had… I want the whole golf course to look the way it did when Steve was alive,” Walls said.

Hogan’s legacy lives on through the course that bears his name, and through Walls' efforts to keep it vibrant—not just for himself, but for the next generation of golfers. For Walls, hosting the tournament is a way to promote wellness, inclusion, and community—a spirit Hogan carried with him every day.

“I enjoy it here,” Walls said. “Omaha has always been good to me— so I like to give back.”

