B&B Sports Academy gets ready for their Pancake Feed Fundraiser

Video shows B&B Sports Academy and celebratory file video with Bud Crawford.

Steven Nelson, the Exectutive Director of B&B and a professional fighter shares the importance of expanding the academy and their focus when it comes to bettering the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

About 125 lucky kids get the opportunity to be apart of the B&B sports academy founded by Terrance "Bud" Crawford and Brian “BoMac” McIntyre.

The organization is working with the community to get closer to their goal of expanding the facility.

In 2017 the B&B Sports Academy opened to the community as a way to encourage kids to get active and stay out of trouble.

Steven Nelson, the Executive Director of B&B and a professional fighter says, the entire mission of the non profit is to keep kids out of trouble and teach them life lessons. "Help them grow as better people and better athletes, better students, just better character,"

Nelson says, the program is for everyone as long as they want to be someone great.

“Being great at whatever they want to be even if they don’t want to be a boxer use the same thing I teach you, take it and do it in life,”

The non-profit is currently not accepting new people in program but is working to expand through community engagement and fundraisers.

"It takes a community we’re not asking for handouts but we’re offering things like the Pancake Feed,”

Nelson tells me the current building is a good amount of space but with the continuing growth they have a bigger plans.

This weekend the B&B Sports Academy will host their Pancake Feed as a fundraiser to keep the gym open and for their goals of expansion.