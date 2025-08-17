Back-to-School Bash doubles as preview for $20M development on North 24th Street

The Back-to-School Block Party provided free school supplies and connected families with nonprofits offering housing help, after-school programs, and community support.

Saturday, neighbors in North Omaha came together for a Back-to-School Block Party—an event that not only provided free school supplies but also spotlighted a major project planned for 24th Street.

The event featured backpacks, pencils, and notebooks for students, along with resources from local nonprofits offering support in housing, after-school programs, and other community needs. It all unfolded at the future site of a $20 million development that will include townhomes, retail space, a food court, condos, and outdoor areas designed for farmers’ markets and community gatherings.

"I think you wanna keep some of that local flavor people that have been here years to understand...the people that live in the area needs, so you want to keep it as local as possible,” said developer Phillip McClain.

McClain added that the project is especially meaningful as more investment comes into North Omaha, noting that residents told him this site has been vacant for more than 30 years.

I'm told they plan to break ground in 2026. Neighbors will also have a chance to help name the new business district by submitting ideas through the development group’s website.

