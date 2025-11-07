Bed bugs continue to trouble some residents in public housing

Residents at Underwood Tower say bed bugs and other pests continue despite monthly chemical treatments, raising concerns about the long-term effectiveness of current methods.

OHA told lawmakers infestation rates have dropped from under 8% to around 4% this year, and say one of the eleven public housing towers currently has access to a heat treatment room — but did not specify which one.

State lawmakers on the Urban Affairs Committee say the goal is to better understand residents’ experiences and explore stronger solutions, as some tenants say the issue continues to affect sleep, health, and quality of life.

For some residents living in public housing in Omaha, bed bugs remain an ongoing concern — despite repeated treatment efforts.

At Underwood Tower, resident Michael Coleman says infestation issues have persisted in his apartment for years. Coleman first spoke with us this summer. Months later, he says little has changed.

“Bed bugs and cockroaches… I got them in my apartment,” Coleman said. “I've been going through this for a long time. I still ain't feeling done — I feel them crawling on me at night, and I can’t sleep.”Coleman says the Omaha Housing Authority (OHA) sprays units monthly, but he and others say the pests continue to return.

Last week, the Nebraska Urban Affairs Committee held an interim study hearing to examine ongoing bed bug issues in public housing across the state. The committee heard testimony from tenants, advocates, and officials about current conditions and possible solutions.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney, who represents North Omaha and serves on the committee, says the goal is to understand the problem, not place blame.

“The committee will review testimony, gather input from affected tenants, housing officials, and examine potential solutions,” he said.“This wasn't a study to demonize them. It was more so to have a conversation — to get a better understanding of what's going on."

During the hearing, OHA submitted a letter to lawmakers stating that infestation rates in its public housing towers have remained below 8% over the past year, and recently dropped to around 4%. The agency suggested the hearing was unnecessary, noting that it continues to address pest issues when they are reported or discovered during inspections.

In response to questions about treatment methods, OHA confirmed that one of the eleven public housing towers currently has access to a heat treatment room — a method considered more effective for eliminating bed bugs — but did not specify which tower has the equipment. OHA said it is still evaluating whether broader access to heat mitigation would benefit tenants.

Coleman says the numbers and explanations don’t reflect his lived reality.

“Get this problem taken care of… that’s what I’m asking. Please.”

Residents who wish to share their experiences with lawmakers can still contact the Urban Affairs Committee as discussions continue leading into the next legislative session.

