Benson child-care center becomes state's only minority-owned program to earn national accreditation

Brilliant Brains Learning Center is now the state's only independently and minority-owned child-care program to earn national accreditation.

Owner Tasha McNeil credits a culture of support for staff, families and children as the foundation of the center's success.

The Step 5 designation, valid through 2031, opens new funding to increase teacher pay and expand staff incentives.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Staffing shortages and burnout are putting pressure on child-care centers across the country, but one Benson center is setting a new standard.

Brilliant Brains Learning Center has become the state's only independently and minority-owned program to earn national accreditation, a milestone that could unlocks new funding to help offer additional incentives for staff.

The Step 5 designation followed a review of the center's classrooms, curriculum, teacher development and family partnerships. Independent observers also praised the center's emotional support and responsive caregiving.

Owner and Director Tasha McNeil said the recognition reflects what the center has always prioritized.

"You see love, you see attention, you see care, you see compassion, and that's what we were — that's what we were judged on. We were judged on what we could bring, what we produce, what kind of emotional support can we give to the children," McNeil said.

McNeil said supporting staff is a key part of delivering that quality.

"We see that parents need support. Kids need support. Staff needs support, and it all, it all flows together," McNeil said.

Kalima Clark is both an employee and a parent at Brilliant Brains. She said the environment is immediately welcoming.

"You walk in, it's always happy smiles, bubbly personalities, um, always ready to be embraced with love," Clark said.

Clark said her child also benefits from the center's diverse community.

"With having the diversity. My child learns through the culture, with food, language. We have parents that volunteer and our children get involved with going to birthday parties, uh, uh, daycare events, um, gatherings," Clark said.

McNeil said that support extends to every family, regardless of background or profession.

"We have parents who have careers. We have a parent who's an architect. We got a parent that works at Burger King. It doesn't matter. We still want to be able to give the same amount of resources and services to them for the community," McNeil said.

Brilliant Brains' Step 5 designation is valid through 2031. McNeil said the goal now is to maintain that standard and keep investing in the children, families and staff who make the center a community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.