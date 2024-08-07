Benson neighbors continue to clean up their community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright, in Benson where a lot of neighbors have their power back but they're still working to clear debris around their homes.

Katie Wyuchulis and her husband have spent the last few days chainsawing and separating wood.

SOT1: "We got the chainsaw..that took a couple hours. And then cleaned up… and ever since… we've been cleaning… it's a lot…" said Wychulis.

Whychulis says during the storm, the large tree in the center fell into the middle of the street.

"We all kinda pitched in to get it out of the way of peoples driveways…" said Wychulis.

She says neighbors along with the city cleared the tree trunk from the street so people could pass. But Wychulis says her neighborhood looks completely different.

"Limbs and lots of trees trunk and just things that were in the street. I mean you drive anywhere in the neighborhood…I think it's just amazing...what you see… some of the trees still uprooted," said Wychulis.

Wychulis says they've had power since a few hours after the storm but they've shared their freezer and refrigerator with neighbors just like their neighbors supported her family when it came to moving debris out of the street.

"Yeah I think I think it's a testament to the great community here in Omaha," said Wychulis.

Wychulis tells me, she knows the outside of her home will never look the same again but she does hope all the trees and branches are removed soon.