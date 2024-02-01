BFF receives grant for Free Little Community Arts Center

The Video shows the inside of Trudy's, arts and craft, art kits, and the Free Little Community Arts Center in Benson.

Alex Joshim, co-founder and executive director of BFF shares details about the Little Arts Center and how the community is coming together through art and creativity.

Benson First Friday has worked to build the community through arts engagement since 2012 but last year they applied for a grant to get the community more involved in art.

Alex Joshim, the co-founder and executive director of the organization says, "we have art galleries… then there’s a number of drawers full of art supplies. it’s basically like take what you need. we have to go art kits, we have a donation bin where people can drop off art supplies,”

In 2023, BFF received money for a project from the Omaha Community Foundation's Neighborhood Grant Program.

Joshim says, " The grant funded the construction and kind of the kick start supply, inventory. I guess we are using the donations that I mentioned,"

The Free Little Community Arts Center was created for everyone. Joshim says, most times its not just little people picking up art kits. Inside the art kits, you can find different materials, instructions, and online resources. If you neighborhood group has an idea and needs grant money to make it happen, you can visit Omahafoundation.organd scroll to the community interest funds to learn more about applying.

