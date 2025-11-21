Big kick for North Downtown: Union Omaha plans $114M mixed-use district

New 8,000-capacity Union Omaha stadium proposed as centerpiece of a 20-acre North Downtown development.

City plans to buy the land, build the stadium, and lease it to Union Omaha; project cost estimated at $114 million.

Construction could begin in 2026 with an anticipated stadium opening in 2028.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In North Downtown’s Millwork Commons area, early support is already growing for the proposed soccer stadium — including from people who work nearby. Morgan Graser says bringing more sports and activity into this part of the city could be a major boost.

"Sports really brings like independence and confidence out of people, so I think it would make the area — not just the area but the whole city — it would just bring a lot of confidence.”

Union Omaha President Martie Cordaro says the planned stadium — with capacity for about 8,000 — would anchor a new 20-acre development. The project comes on the heels of the club’s 2024 league championship.

"this is the next step in that evolution,”

Cordaro says the broader district would include shopping, green space, and housing. The stadium alone is projected to cost $114 million.

" This is going to be great.. not only for union omaha but its going to be a community center,”

The land, located just north of Cuming Street, is currently owned by Union Pacific. The City of Omaha plans to buy the property, build the stadium, and lease it to Union Omaha.

Mayor John Ewing Jr. says this project aligns with his administration’s efforts to redevelop underused land and drive growth.

"it will make for a really nice start to redevelopment of land thats really be underutilized,”

The city and Union Omaha also plan to apply for $25 million in state assistance to help fund the stadium and the larger “Stadium District.” When asked why he believes this plan will succeed, Ewing says the timing is right.

"its the right time and this is the moment because we have an opportunity… to be able to develope something that will be truly beneficial to the people of Omaha,”

Graser says the project could give kids in Omaha a chance to dream bigger — without leaving home to do it.

"it would be really good for kids to learn that they can live those dreams… right here, in their home.. that's really cool,"

Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with the stadium opening in 2028.

Near Izzard and 11th — I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha Neighborhood Reporter.

