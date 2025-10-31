Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Big Mama’s Kitchen serves free meals amid SNAP cuts

Melissa Wright
Starting Nov. 1, Big Mama’s Kitchen in North Omaha will serve free daily soup and cornbread to those impacted by SNAP cuts and the government shutdown.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering is making sure no one goes hungry during the ongoing government shutdown. Gladys Harrison, owner of the beloved local eatery, says her restaurant is committed to making “sure everyone should be able to eat,” regardless of circumstances.

Starting November 1, Big Mama’s will offer soup and cornbread to anyone who walks in during business hours—while supplies last—until the government resolves SNAP cuts and the shutdown crisis.

The shutdown means the government will halt about $8 billion in monthly SNAP payments, cutting off food assistance for the one in eight Americans enrolled in the program. Recipients, who include households in every state, typically get about $187 a month on a prepaid card to help cover groceries. Unused benefits will roll over into November.

Harrison hopes the effort will provide relief to anyone affected by these financial pressures.

“We will make this available to anyone in need—no one should go hungry, and it almost feels like eating is going to only be available to the wealthy,” she said.

You can donate to support this cause and help feed the hungry at Big Mama’s Kitchen [here].

Known for its hearty portions and community spirit, Big Mama’s Kitchen is stepping up to provide a simple but essential service—ensuring no one in North Omaha goes hungry while the government sorts out the crisis.

