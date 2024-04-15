Bike Rodeo in North Omaha focuses on safe riding for kids on Saturday

We had some pretty good weather for bike riding on Saturday, and some local kids were able to take advantage at the Highlander in North Omaha.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center were behind a Bike Safety Rodeo for kids on Saturday.

The event was held for the first time at The Highlander in North Omaha. Kids were able to ride around on an obstacle course while learning about bike safety, along with basic bike maintenance skills. Local non profit Free Bikes 4 Kids also held a free helmet giveaway. Organizers said the more people they can reach out to about bike safety, the more they can prevent future injuries.

"If we can provide free helmets and education from our multiple community partners and prevent injury and provide education, we're only lifting up the community and supporting our neighborhood here." Joshua Wilderman, Nebraska Medicine said.

Nebraska Medicine and UNMC hope to make this an annual event at The Highlander.

