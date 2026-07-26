Black fathers gathered for a march through North Omaha in celebration of fatherhood and community unity

Around 100 Black fathers marched through North Omaha to make a point — that Black fathers are present, engaged and too often overlooked.

The event was inclusive but intentional. Organizers welcomed everyone but were clear the march was specifically designed to recognize and celebrate Black fathers.

Participants gathered after for a panel discussion on the challenges fathers face and the importance of supporting them as parents, mentors and community leaders.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Around 100 Black fathers marched through North Omaha, turning 30th Street into a celebration of fatherhood, unity and positive role models for the community.

Chants echoed from Lake Street to Sprague Street as children marched alongside their fathers, celebrating the men making a difference in their lives.

Event organizer Leo Louis said he was inspired to create a day dedicated to recognizing the many Black fathers who lead their families and communities every day.

"It's definitely important for our community to see the presence of black fathers. Oftentimes, those fathers are not acknowledged, and they're not visible to the public, so we wanted to make sure they're visible to the public," Louis said.

Beyond the matching shirts and hats — and the badge of honor that comes with being a dad — the march was about unity.

"It helps the community help us understand that men are important, especially in this day and time, black fathers are important," Pastor Cedric L. Perkins said.

While the event welcomed everyone, organizers said its mission was to shine a spotlight on Black fathers, who they believe are too often overlooked.

"One of the problems that we run into is that black fathers is often confused with the racial context rather than the ethnic context. And we have ethnic origins to ourselves as, quote, black people, but we defined it as the term black. And so it gets mixed up in the racial conversation. So folks say, well, is it only for black fathers? No, anybody can come and support, but we're targeting black fathers to ensure that they get recognized," Louis said.

After the march, participants gathered for a panel discussion focused on the challenges fathers face and the importance of supporting them as parents, mentors and leaders in their communities.

Organizers say they hope the event not only celebrates Black fathers but also inspires more men to embrace the role of fatherhood and reminds the community of the positive impact engaged fathers have every day.

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