Bobby Byars Foundation brings free safety resources to North Omaha families for fifth annual event

The Bobby Byars Foundation is distributing free emergency preparedness bags filled with first aid kits, fire blankets, whistles, and more at its fifth annual Day of Safety in North Omaha on Saturday.

The foundation was born out of personal loss. Founder Sheila Fields says the Byars family lost several loved ones in preventable tragedies, driving their mission to help families prepare before emergencies happen.

The event will be held at 5300 N. 30th St., Bldg. 22, on July 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Bobby Byars Foundation returns Saturday for its fifth annual Day of Safety, bringing free emergency preparedness resources to North Omaha families.

I spoke with the Byars family as they packed giveaway bags ahead of the event, learning more about the mission behind the Day of Safety and the impact they hope to make in the community.

Each bag is filled with first aid kits, coloring books, fire blankets, emergency whistles, and other safety essentials.

"If you keep these in terms of an emergency and times of one, if you blow it, you can hear this up to two miles away," Phyllis Brown said.

The Byars family launched the Day of Safety after losing several loved ones — tragedies they say could have been prevented. Founder Sheila Fields says those losses inspired her to help families prepare for emergencies before they happen.

"A lot of times, we understand that when families are struggling financially or whatever, they may not have all the resources in their home to be their first, first responder, and that's really what that's all about. Being able to react quickly and understand what to do in their home," Fields said.

The event is free, open to all and will include giveaways and a kids zone. The event will be held at 5300 N. 30th St., Bldg. 22, on July 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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