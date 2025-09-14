Building hope in north Omaha: Habitat for Humanity honors 9/11

Habitat for Humanity volunteers built homes in North Omaha as part of the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Community members highlighted the impact of affordable housing on safety, stability, and long-term neighborhood growth.

Volunteers stressed breaking misconceptions about North Omaha while encouraging families to return and invest in the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Volunteers joined Habitat for Humanity to honor the lives lost on September 11—by building hope for families in North Omaha.

With hammers and nails in hand, volunteers spent the day constructing homes.

For North Omaha—where affordable housing remains a top concern—these projects mean more than just new walls. They represent stability, safety, and a stronger future for families.

Truman Bruckner, one of the volunteers, said the effort is also about uplifting the neighborhood.

“Alot of misconceptions about the north Omaha neighborhood and we’re really just looking to bring people back into the neighborhood and just you know being excited to live somewhere, they can call home,” Bruckner said.

The event aimed elevate the significance of the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

