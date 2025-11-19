Childcare costs in Omaha now outpace rent, pressuring parents and providers

Childcare for two kids in Omaha now costs about $1,500 more than rent, topping national comparisons.

Parents say high prices make it nearly impossible to work and pay bills.

Providers face rising costs and staff shortages, with some warning they may have to close.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In North Omaha, in-home childcare providers and daycare centers say soaring costs aren’t about making a profit — they’re struggling just to stay open. Staff shortages, high demand, and limited availability are creating pressure on both sides of the childcare system, leaving parents and providers stretched thin.

A new analysis from LendingTree shows that child care for two children now costs more than rent in Omaha, putting the city near the top of the national list. On average, a two-child family pays about $1,500 more for daycare than for rent.

“Daycare is like paying for electricity, gas and mortgage, all at the same time,” one parent told me.

For Rochelle Johnson — a mother of eight with children ranging from 16 to one — the cost of childcare often determines whether she can work at all.

“So it makes it impossible for you to try to work, pay your bills and then try to pay for daycare too,” Johnson said.

But parents aren’t the only ones struggling. Providers say the rising costs and the loss of pandemic-era support have made it difficult for them to stay afloat.

Daycare owner Thelma Sims, who has been in the childcare industry for nearly 50 years, says the economics simply don’t work anymore.

“You’re not looking to make money… you’re just trying to offer quality care,” Sims said.

She’s seen her staff cut in half as utilities, rent, insurance, and food costs continue to rise.

“Your rent, your utilities… the operating costs exceed the income you bring in,” she said.

Sims fears more centers will be forced to close if nothing changes.

“I’m gonna have to close my doors and walk away… the cards just aren’t in our favor,” she said.

In North Omaha, in-home provider Barbara Clay sees the same challenges. Some days she has a full house; other days, none at all.

“I don’t want to lose my license… but when I don’t have anyone, I have to go to work,” Clay said.

She believes families and providers need greater support to keep childcare accessible and sustainable.

“Let’s have it to where we don’t have to stress or worry about our kids and when we can go to work… because it’s paid for,” Clay said.

Johnson agrees.

“If you don’t have daycare, you can’t really have a job,” she said.

As childcare costs continue to climb, families, workers, and business owners across Omaha say the system is reaching a breaking point — and without intervention, the impact could ripple far beyond early childhood care.

