Church and community partners serve hundreds at north Omaha pantry amid high need

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A food pantry at Pleasant Green Baptist Church in North Omaha drew a crowd so large Thursday that organizers had to stop the line five hours early — running out of groceries by 2 p.m. The pantry was originally scheduled to operate until 7 p.m.

Cars and walk-up lines wrapped around the church, with some neighbors waiting for hours for a chance to take home free groceries. Volunteers distributed bags filled with staples like meat, rice, canned goods, cereal, snacks, pancake mix, condiments, and bottled water.

For many, it was their first time turning to a pantry.

“Everything’s going up… and these jobs aren’t paying us enough to afford this living,” said North Omaha resident Mica Anderson, who waited in line Thursday. She shared that losing work hours has made basic groceries difficult to afford.“This is definitely beneficial,” she said.Others in line said they’ve been relying on food distributions more frequently as prices rise.

“Anything free is worth it,” said Charles Bibbs, who has visited pantries before.“That’s just a burden lifted — not having to spend so much at the grocery store. And knowing people are willing to help.”Both Anderson and Bibbs say they’ve never relied on SNAP benefits — but with wages staying flat and food costs climbing, pantry support has become a lifeline.

“It’s definitely a blessing when places like this give back,” Anderson said.

Community Partnership Behind the Effort

This week’s large-scale distribution was organized by:

Pleasant Green Baptist Church

North Omaha Community Partnership

Spartan Nash Distribution Center

City of Omaha

Organizers say the overwhelming turnout underscores the growing need across the neighborhood — and they’re already planning more support.

Another pantry is scheduled for next week at the same location. This time, Whispering Roots will join the effort to help serve even more families.

More details on next week’s distribution are expected to be released soon.

