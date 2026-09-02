Clair Community Garden rebuilds with community support after summer vandalism

Prime Secured in Elkhorn donated a camera system, allowing Pastor Portia Cavitt to monitor Clair Community Garden directly from her phone.

Mulhall's donated tomatoes, fruit bushes, peppers, and more to restock the garden following the vandalism.

Donations of money, cameras, and plants from local businesses and community members helped Clair Community Garden rebuild and continue addressing food insecurity in North Omaha.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Clair Community Garden is back on its feet after the North Omaha community rallied around it following a vandalism incident reported in July.

Soon after word spread about the damage, donations of cameras, plants, and money began pouring in to help the garden recover.

Brent Schreiber with Prime Secured in Elkhorn reached out to donate cameras to monitor the garden — a significant upgrade for a space with no electricity on-site.

Pastor Portia Cavitt said the timing and the offer were a welcome relief.

"I was excited, but also thankful because I was still trying to decide what type of camera system I could put down here since there is no electricity. And so the regional manager came, resource manager came out, and I let him decide what would be best after seeing the area," Cavitt said.

Cavitt can now check on the garden directly from her phone.

Mulhall's also stepped up with a donation of new plants. Damon Rath, annuals and edibles category manager at Mulhall's, said the decision to help was immediate.

"As soon as I found out about it, I'm like, come get whatever we got, you are welcome to anything we have. We need to get you back up and running again," Rath said.

The donation included tomatoes, fruit bushes, peppers, and more. Rath said the team even encouraged Cavitt to try some new varieties.

"She was a little hesitant about some stuff, but we were like, You can try these. These are a little spicy, but it's okay. You know, it's worth a shot," Rath said.

The garden's youngest visitors had mixed feelings about the new additions.

"The kids, they were somewhat excited, but of course they had to help me plan it, so they weren't all that happy," Cavitt said.

Beyond the plants and cameras, Cavitt said the outpouring of support has restored something deeper for the garden and the community it serves.

"I truly want to say thank you to the community for supporting Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, Community Garden, because indeed we are addressing food insecurity and meeting the needs of the community," Cavitt said.

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