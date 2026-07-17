Clair Community Garden vandalized less than 24 hours after receiving new grant

The Clair Community Garden in North Omaha was vandalized less than 24 hours after celebrating a new grant

The funds from the recently awarded grant cannot be used to replace the destroyed plants, leaving the nonprofit without a clear path to recovery.

Without electricity on the property, a proper security system is not financially feasible, and even a fence would not fully protect the space.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Less than 24 hours after celebrating a new grant, the Clair Community Garden in North Omaha was vandalized, with nearly every plant destroyed.

Pastor Portia Cavitt walked into the scene Friday morning.

"I might be a little bit traumatized and upset, but the kids are devastated because all of their watermelons were picked pulled up, and even the little watermelons that we have, we haven't been able to locate them, so either the person took them, and the kids was watching it grow every day," Cavitt said.

After reviewing security camera footage, Cavitt says she saw someone moving through the garden with a flashlight.

The damage has hit the community especially hard because the grant the garden recently received cannot be used to replace what was destroyed.

"That's not what those funds are for. It's not only to help people eat healthy, but to teach them how to do that and to be able to encourage them along their journey. So, we don't have the funds," Cavitt said.

As Cavitt looks for ways to better protect the garden, she says she is running into more challenges. The property is not connected to electricity, which would be required for a security system.

"Because that is a piece of property that is not connected to electricity, we would have to get an electricity line from OPPD," Cavitt said.

She says that is an expense the nonprofit simply cannot afford. Even adding a fence would not completely protect the garden.

"They will still be able to come in off of our parking lot. So why should we have to be fenced in and be in somewhat of a cage because other people don't want to see progress," Cavitt said.

Cavitt says the vandalism is not just a loss for the garden — it is a loss for the entire community. Despite the damage, she says they will replant and keep growing.

If you have information that could help protect the garden or identify whoever is responsible, Cavitt is asking you to reach out. (402) 451-8322.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

