Community celebrates Native American Culture at annual Powwow

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Saturday the MCC Fort Campus Celebrated Native American Cultures at its 33rd annual Intertribal Powwow.

This year's theme, "One Heartbeat..Many Nations". The celebration welcomed multiple tribes to perform traditional dances with music, artistry, crafts and food.

Alex Esau is the lead singer for the Young Bucks and on Saturday he performed and shared his traditions with the community.

"Main this is just to bring people together for powwow and stuff its kind of used for entertainment stuff but its also used for good healing stuff. It just brings back the people. Have a good time and stuff, sing, dance." said Esau.

Esau said one of his favorite parts of the Powwow is being able to be around others and watching everyone share their gifts.

