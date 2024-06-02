Community comes together for the annual Juneteenth flag raising in north Omaha

Video shows Charles B. Washington Branch, Omaha Library, Juneteenth flag, veterans and active military being honored by the community.

Willie Williams with the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation shares the importance of the event and the holiday.

Juneteenth National Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States. It is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the ending of slavery

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Saturday the community came together for the raising of the Juneteenth flag to honor the holiday and local veterans and military. The community gathered for the annual Juneteenth flag raising. During the ceremony neighbors came together to watch the American flag lowered and the Juneteenth flag raised. Willie Williams with the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation says the celebration acknowledges African American history.

"What we do is bring the community together.. for freedom… celebration…fellowship…and just starting the Juneteenth celebrations,” said Williams.

Juneteenth marks the day when federal troops arrived to Galveston Texas to tell enslaved people that they were free. Juneteenth or June 19 is an official U.S. federal holiday commemorating the ending of slavery.