Community comes together for the Mandela Fest at Miller Park

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Saturday, the community came together to celebrate nelson Mandela at the annual Mandela Fest.

At Miller Park, families, kids, games food and resources were all available for neighbors to enjoy.

Genevieve Core, the principal of the school says Mandela Fest is important to the community and the students of Nelson Mandela Elementary.

"It's actually started with his 100th birthday of course he’s not around, but we wanted to make sure that his legacy lived on and since he’s our name sake, we want to celebrate what he stood for what he did for everyone not just in South Africa, but all over the world,” said Core.

The Mandela Fest happens every summer and features performances and the enrichment activities, the students of Nelson Mandela school participate in.