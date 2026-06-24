Community gathers by candlelight to remember Jamise Thompson

Jamise Thompson, 28, was shot and killed Saturday near 24th and Lake in North Omaha.

Friends, family, and community members gathered by candlelight to honor Thompson, sharing memories of her laugh, her love, and her selflessness.

Thompson's family says her greatest joy was being a mother, and they are committed to ensuring her children always know who she was and how deeply she loved them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Near 24th and Lake in North Omaha, friends, family, and community members gathered in the glow of candlelight to honor and remember the life of Jamise Thompson.

"We are gathered here at this time and in this moment because Jamise's life mattered."

Thompson, 28, was shot and killed Saturday while attending a late-night gathering.

Grief and love filled the air as those closest to Thompson embraced one another.

"Thank you for the opportunity to be here today, to take what was such an ugly moment and turn it into a beautiful moment."

For Thompson's family, the memories are endless. Her cousin, Sky Taylor, remembered her vividly.

"Her laugh. Her singing all the time. Even her snoring with her mouth open when she was asleep. Whether it was Sky or just me and her, her voice, her jokes—we were always laughing back and forth. Just everything about her," Taylor said.

Family members say Thompson's greatest joy was being a mother. While her children will now grow up without her physical presence, her family is committed to making sure they always know who she was and how deeply she loved them.

"My cousin was very sweet. She was selfless. She was genuine. When Jamise loved you, she didn't just say it—you felt it. There was nobody like her," Taylor said.

As candles flickered, loved ones reflected on a life taken too soon, holding tightly to the memories, laughter, and love Thompson leaves behind.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

