Community reflects on Native Omaha Days successes and challenges

Native Omaha Days continues to unite the community, drawing attendees nationwide to celebrate local culture and history.

Two shootings near the event left seven injured and one dead, prompting safety discussions during the post-event debrief.

Community leaders are pushing for long-term growth in North Omaha through economic development, arts, culture, and health initiatives. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Every other summer, Native Omaha Days draws visitors from across the country to celebrate culture, history, and pride in North Omaha. After each event, organizers and community members meet to review what went well and where improvements can be made.

This year’s celebration was widely seen as positive and successful. Still, two shootings near the festivities left seven people injured and a 22-year-old dead, sparking tough conversations about safety.

For neighbors like Eliana Nichols, those discussions are a crucial step forward.

"What I loved and what I heard today is how the community came together and really trying to make sure we stay connected even after this, how do we support those Black-owned businesses that are [on] 24th Street," Nichols said.

The meeting also looked beyond the event itself, focusing on how to maintain momentum for North Omaha’s growth. Leaders discussed ways to strengthen arts, culture, and entertainment, as well as efforts to improve health and public safety in the area.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

