Creighton hosts annual Physical Activity Day in north Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Creighton University hosted its 8th annual Physical Activity Day this weekend, focused on educating the community about health and reducing health disparities.

“We want everyone to understand how important to participate in psychical activity, at least three times a week… until you sweat,” said Dr. Richard Brown of Creighton University.

The event kicked off Saturday morning at North 24th and Lizzie Robinson Avenue with a one-mile walk and run, followed by games, fitness classes, and a kids zone.

Organizers say the goal is to encourage movement, build healthy habits, and make wellness accessible for families across the community.

