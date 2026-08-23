Creighton medical students host fourth annual health fair with free screenings in North Omaha

Creighton medical students hosted their fourth annual Magis Clinic health fair, offering free services ranging from medical screenings to haircuts and clothing.

The event aims to address health disparities and build community trust by connecting Omaha residents with free preventative health resources.

The fair is made possible by dozens of student volunteers and community partner organizations working together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Creighton University medical students with Magis Clinic hosted their fourth annual health fair, partnering with dozens of local organizations to provide free health services to the community.

Services at the event included HIV and STI testing, blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol screenings, EKGs, physician consultations, as well as food, clothing and haircuts.

Shali Devireddy, a 4th-year medical student at Creighton, said the event reflects the school's commitment to service.

"We really love doing this. I know Creighton is a big school of service, so all of the students love to volunteer. We have so many student volunteers and volunteer groups. We have women's healthcare run by the OB interest group. We have Durham Interest Group, handing out sunscreen, and nutrition, interest group."

Sasha Torres, a 3rd-year medical student at Creighton, said events like the health fair play a critical role in the community.

"Events like this are really important for the community, because they really help us build trust within our community, promote preventative health resources. There are really so many resources available in the Omaha area."

Torres said the event is also about addressing health disparities and connecting people with resources already available across Omaha.

Devireddy said the turnout reflects what the event is all about.

"We all come together as a community and love to see it."

Organizers said the event would not be possible without the dozens of student volunteers and community partners who help make these free services available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

