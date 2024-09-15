Watch Now
Creighton men's basketball embraces mentorship mission by visiting CUES schools

Creighton men's basketball team giving back to the community by visiting local schools to inspire and motivate students.
Creighton men's basketball team visiting Sacred Heart, All saints and Holy Name, also known as CUES Schools. As apart of their mentorship mission. Players spoke to students bout the importance of education and teamwork. The guys rotated around the school gym and shared their personal stories with different groups of middle school students.

"They are aspiring to be division i basketball players and a lot of them have that goal. so it's nice to know that they can get some wisdom on it's not always that easy of a thing to accomplish." said Mike Jenson.

Mike Jenson, the principal of Sacred Heart says this is the this is the third year the team has come to Creighton and every time the students leave feeling inspired.

