Creighton plans to open new child safety center in north Omaha

The new Child Safety Center will provide hands-on safety demonstrations and low-cost equipment to help prevent accidental injuries — the leading cause of death among children in Nebraska and across the U.S. A ribbon cutting for the center is scheduled for Wednesday, November 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the Highlander Accelerator in North Omaha.

The renovated space will continue to host several existing Creighton programs, including the Juvenile Justice Clinic, the TRIO GED Program, and the Creighton Community Collaborative — keeping legal support, education access, and family resources within reach for neighborhood residents.

Organizers say the expansion reflects a long-term commitment to supporting North Omaha families, with programs that connect health, education, and community wellness all under one roof. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Creighton University is expanding its footprint in North Omaha — introducing a new resource aimed at helping families stay safe and healthy. The university unveiled its newly renovated space inside the Highlander Accelerator, near 30th and Lake.

The updated space will now include a Child Safety Center, created in partnership with Children’s Nebraska. The center focuses on prevention — offering hands-on demonstrations and low-cost safety equipment designed to reduce accidental injuries among children. According to state health data, preventable accidents remain the leading cause of death among children in Nebraska and across the country.

But the Center is only part of what will happen inside the upgraded Creighton space. The site will continue to host several ongoing programs, including:

Creighton School of Law’s Juvenile Justice Clinic, which provides legal support to youth and families;

The TRIO GED Program, helping adults complete their high school equivalency;

The Creighton Community Collaborative, connecting residents with resources, family supports, and community services.

Organizers say keeping education, legal aid, and health resources together in one accessible location is a continued investment in North Omaha families.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. inside the Highlander Accelerator.

