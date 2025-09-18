Creighton’s $300M multi-year expansion moves east

Creighton’s $300 million expansion will add 11 new or upgraded facilities—including a student fitness center, athletics spaces, and a pedestrian walkway.

The Builders District project, fully funded by donors, is designed to blend with Creighton’s campus while connecting to the surrounding Urban Village and strengthening neighborhood partnerships.

University leaders and developers say the project is not only about recruiting top students but also boosting Omaha's urban core—with even a grocery store possibility on the horizon.

On the east side of Creighton University’s campus near 20th and Cumming, expansion continues—entirely funded by donors. And the list of upcoming projects is aimed to benefit more than just students and parents.

The Builders District, just east of campus, will soon welcome 11 new or upgraded facilities and outdoor spaces for Creighton students and athletes.

“In so many ways we’re still in that historic core and moving east… and then really in all directions where we can partner with neighborhoods and developments,” said Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, president of Creighton University.

The expansion includes a new student fitness center, new and upgraded athletics facilities, and a pedestrian walkway connecting campus to the Builders District. It also links directly to the Urban Village development across the street.

This growth comes as Creighton is in the midst of a multi-year building boom.

“We’re upgrading and building everywhere in all parts of the university… it’s part of that enrollment strategy that’s just so important for recruiting the best and brightest of students,” Hendrickson said.

The $300 million project — entirely paid for by donors — will cover 12 blocks of North Downtown Omaha.

“I can assure the city of Omaha— Omaha and the North Downtown area, will never be the same,” said donor Scott Heider.

Noddle Companies, the developer behind the project, told me there’s even a possibility of a grocery store being added to the area.

“I think it’s a tremendous moment for Omaha as well. We’ve never not partnered with Omaha—we’re proud to be in the urban core,” Hendrickson added.

The expansion, university leaders say, will not only transform Creighton’s campus but also strengthen ties with the surrounding community.

