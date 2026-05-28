Crown Point park kicks off Omaha's 'Pitch in for Playgrounds' initiative

Omaha Parks and Recreation launched "Pitch in for Playgrounds," a volunteer cleanup initiative targeting 21 parks across the city

Residents like Shalena Kennedy say deteriorating equipment, including broken basketball hoops, has made Crown Point park less enjoyable

Volunteer Coordinator Steve Levy said every issue, especially safety-related ones, will be resolved whether through volunteers, city crews, or contractors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors say parks like Crown Point are more than a place to play, they bring neighborhoods together. Now, the city of Omaha is hoping a new volunteer initiative will help restore them.

Crown Point park is the first of 21 parks selected by the city to be cleaned by volunteers as part of Omaha Parks and Recreation's new "Pitch in for Playgrounds" initiative.

Shalena Kennedy has lived near Crown Point park for 6 years. She said she used to visit the park regularly, but a lack of upkeep caused her to stop.

"Like the basketball hoop. I have a son, so he's into basketball and he's saying like the basketball hoops aren't what they should be," Kennedy said.

Kennedy noted the park's condition has made it less enjoyable for the community.

"There's a lot of things that's broken, so it's not as enjoyable," Kennedy said.

Although Kennedy is moving soon, she said she hopes the initiative brings lasting improvements to the neighborhood.

"Maybe a cleanup, um, neighborhood watch or something?" Kennedy said.

Steve Levy, Coordinator of Volunteers, said the initiative targets the parks that need the most attention.

"We always want to address every issue, especially if it's a matter of safety. Whether that be a volunteer event, or we have to pass that issue off to one of our own crews or contractors, then that's what we'll do to get the issue taken care of," Levy said.

I feel it's a good thing. It will bring neighbors out of their house, and they can actually come together and get to know one another.

The city will host these volunteer events throughout the summer. Details are available at parks.cityofomaha.org.

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