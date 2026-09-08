Denise Powell hosts Social Security and Medicare listening session at the Highlander in North Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Congressional candidate Denise Powell held a Social Security and Medicare listening session at the Highlander, giving neighbors an opportunity to share their concerns and ask questions about the issues affecting them.

Many attendees expressed concern about the future of Social Security and whether it would exist for future generations.

Max Richtman, president of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, joined Powell at the event to offer expert perspective. Together, they addressed the crowd's concerns and how Powell plans to address Social Security and Medicare issues in Washington.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act affects Medicare by triggering automatic funding cuts, delaying assistance programs, and changing enrollment rules, leaving people worried about the uncertainty.

Jason Brown, co-founder of Blue Dot Wave, attended the event. Though not yet at the age to receive Social Security, Brown said he is concerned about the stress the issue puts on his family members.

"My parents are in their 80s, right around that age, and possibly facing some really challenging times coming up with care, assisted living, perhaps, memory care, and I see there's a lot of gaps in our community and a lot of underserved communities that keep me up at night," Brown said.

With Election Day weeks away, Brown said he hopes everyone educates themselves and gets out and votes.

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