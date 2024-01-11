Development taking off: Major announcement for coming construction near Eppley

Governor Jim Pillen came to Omaha, Wednesday, to announce state and federal dollars for a two-part project in North Omaha near the airport.

An about $124 million investment, with nearly $90 million being used to prepare the land for build.

The other $35 million will be used for a community center in the Carter Lake area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two projects and a large sum of state and federal money just to get going.

"I think it's important for us all to recognize that what we are doing today, will have an impact for 7 generations," said Governor Jim Pillen.

Governor Jim Pillen announced a total of about $124 million for development near the airport.

One referred to as the Airport Business Park and the other a multipurpose community center at Levi Carter Park.

"The Airport Park Business District will offer exactly that, a variety of parcel sizes and potential uses to accommodate companies ranging from national level manufacturers to local businesses who want to expand,” said K.C. Belitz, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Nearly $90 million of the funding coming from the state is just to get the land ready.

The other $35 million coming from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund will be used for the community center at Carter Lake.

"This is going to be a first-rate facility engaging kids in sports, teaching those life skills of teamwork and dedication and commitment that the governor referred to," Belitz said.

The center is also expected to include access to high-speed internet and health screenings for kids and teens.

As far as where exactly this will be located we know to use the funds it has to be within 2 miles of Eppley Airfield.

One site will be west of Carter Lake and the other north of Carter Lake.

And while they are getting the land ready.

"In the meantime we will be talking and trying to attract and identify businesses that will come in and acquire the property," said Michael Maroney, president of the Omaha Economic Development Corporation.

The team behind the project says they are ready to start with the goal of having the land ready to be built on in about 2 to 2.5 years.