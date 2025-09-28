Douglas County Grand Jury issues no charges in eight deaths involving law enforcement

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Douglas County Grand Jury has concluded its review of eight cases involving individuals who died while in the custody of law enforcement or detention personnel. Among the cases reviewed were the high-profile deaths of Steven Phipps, Janidi Ibrahim, and Edward Henry.

After deliberation, the jury ruled there was not enough evidence to charge any officers connected to the incidents. Henry’s case was the most recent. He died of a heart attack at the Douglas County Jail shortly after being arrested. The jury’s decision resulted in “No True Bills” being returned in each case, meaning no indictments will be filed against law enforcement. Reports of the rulings have been filed with the Douglas County District Court and are available for public review. The family of Janidi Ibrahim has not yet issued a response. We have reached out to their attorney for comment and are awaiting a reply.

