During the month of April Wednesdays are for checking blood pressure

The Nebraska Science Festival is in collaboration with UNMC and Nebraska Medicine Community Collaborative offering free adult blood pressure checks during April.

Preventing high blood pressure, which is also called hypertension, can lower your risk for heart disease and stroke.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

UNMC and Nebraska Medicine are working to address the health issues in the community. The Community Wellness Collaborate will offer free blood pressure checks.

The month of April is stress awareness month. A common trigger when it comes to rising blood pressure. UNMC and Nebraska Medicine is taking acting action all of April.

They are providing free adult blood pressure checks, healthy snacks and resources. Shana Ross, an RN says heart disease is the number one killer in America and there are many factors when it comes to high blood pressure.

“So it’s important to be aware of what your blood pressure numbers are if your blood pressure is high, you can be at risk for stroke and heart disease. So we want to make sure you know what the numbers are.. if they are high… then what are the next step you need to take," said Ross.

Ross says exercising, eating the proper nutrition taking vitamins and supplements and of course communicating with your doctor can all help manege your blood pressure.

