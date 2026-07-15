England vs. Argentina World Cup semi-final draws passionate fans to Benson bar

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — England fans started trickling into Barchen as much as two hours early for the World Cup semi-final match against Argentina.

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England vs. Argentina fans pack local bar for World Cup semi-final

Mark Dews was a baby when England and Argentina fought a war over the Falkland Islands.

"Yes, we've had an ongoing territorial dispute," Dews said.

One of the owners of Barchen is originally from York, England, but he said he is happy to welcome Argentina fans as well.

Matt Kemler supports Argentina: "So, I will gladly represent Messi, who I absolutely love."

Kalyan Ghimire: "I can show you a few pictures from my childhood where I've been wearing a Messi jersey. I've been loving Messi and Argentina since 2006."

When asked why Messi is his favorite player on Argentina, seven-year-old Shayr said: "Because I don't really know anybody else."

The English ex-pat community came in force.

"It's lovely to connect with people and it gives us a slice of home even though we're 4,000 miles away," said Dews, a native of York, England.

"They're (Argentina) the defending champions, adds even more spice to the occasion," said Birmingham, England native Chris Dunford.

Argentina ultimately won the match, 2-1, and will face Spain in the finals on Sunday.

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