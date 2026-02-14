EPA changes emissions rules

The Trump Administration is rolling back EPA emissions regulations

Some North Omaha residents worry about health impacts from the change

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "It's a beautiful place that is worth protecting," Anthony Karefa Rogers-White said.

He advocates for more to be done to prevent climate change. The North Omaha neighbor is a soon-to-be parent. He said he is worried about the health impacts of greenhouse gases being released into the air by coal-burning power plants — like the North Omaha OPPD plant — and cars.

"Unregulated burning of coal puts people, who in North Omaha tend to be poorer, Blacker and Browner at a disproportionate risk," Rogers-White said. "This, from an environmental justice perspective, is very, very, very problematic."

A World Health Organization report from January 2026 found people living in areas with high air pollution have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer.

The Trump Administration said in its announcement on Thurs. that this change will save "American taxpayers over $1.3 trillion."

Creighton University Economics Professor Ernie Goss said there could be short-term economic growth, but it's unclear what the long-term impacts of this move are. Goss said the changes will likely make it cheaper to purchase a car.

"President Trump has clearly sided with the consumer, clearly sided with the businesses out there," Goss said.

He says some politicians support deregulation and others want more rules around emissions.

"I would say the answer is somewhere in between, but if I had to take one or the other, I would take President Trump's approach," Goss said.

Rogers-White said North Omaha is "a beautiful place with beautiful people who are worth protecting."

