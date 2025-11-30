Eppley Airfield travelers face delays amid weekend weather

Travelers are still dealing with post-Thanksgiving congestion made worse by snowy, windy conditions.

Some passengers faced multiple delays, cancellations, and reroutes just to land in Nebraska.

Eppley officials say 12% of Saturday flights were affected and urge travelers to check flight status and arrive early.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Travelers at Eppley Airfield are still feeling the tail end of the Thanksgiving travel rush — and today’s winter weather hasn’t made things any easier.

One traveler I spoke with had just arrived from Detroit. His flight went smoothly, but his partner hasn’t been as lucky. Her trip has been hit with multiple delays, a cancellation, and even a reroute just to get her into Nebraska.

For now, he’s passing the time inside the terminal, scrolling for updates and hoping her situation improves.

“Actually, my Facebook algorithm has been taken over by various meteorologists from east Nebraska because I’ve been following this storm for a couple of days — a little anxious,” said Hugh McCullough.

A representative from Eppley Airfield tells us about 12% of Saturday’s flights were impacted by weather conditions. They recommend travelers check their flight status before heading to the airport and arrive at least two hours before departure, especially while delays continue.

