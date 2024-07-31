Ernie Chambers withdraws from north O legislative race

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ernie Chambers who represented north Omaha in the unicameral for years withdrew from the race. This clears the way for Terrell McKinney who currently holds the seat.

Chambers has decades of experience as a state senators and the longest-serving state senator in Nebraska history to hold the north Omaha district 11 seat for 46 years.

"I'm surprised to see it but I am deeply grateful for Ernie and everything he's done for our community for our state, so."said McKinney

District 11 opponent, Terrell McKinney says with chambers dropping community votes are still important.

"Still have to work to make sure we get turnout in north Omaha and the people still get out to vote because its not just me on the ballot," McKinney

Tondalaia Edwards born and raised in north Omaha says chambers will be missed in the office.

"His legacy and all the thongs he brought to Omaha and the way he fought for omaha" said Edwards.

"From the way that he dresses to some of his views… he's really stood up to a lot of people and has tried to make Omaha better especially for north Omaha," said Edwards.

The nebraska democratic party in a statement from the Precious McKesson says, "My love and respect for Senator Ernie Chambers knows no bounds. The occasion of casting my electoral ballot was graced by his presence, which stirred deep emotions. I was privileged to receive guidance and encouragement from him before I departed from the legislature. His contributions to North Omaha's political landscape are inestimable, and I am forever indebted to him. May he enjoy a retirement that is filled with joy and fulfillment."

I reached out to Ernie Chambers for comment but did not hear back so we still don't know the reason behind his withdrawal.