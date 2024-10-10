'Everyone knows that local is better': made with passion by hands in North Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha and this community has so much creativity and some great ideas from entrepreneurs but what isn't always there is a way to sell those creative products. That's why I'm introducing you to a neighbor who is trying to solve that problem by providing a space for people to sell their products close to home.

At 49th and Ames there's 'The Essential Shop', where you can get just about anything. Everything from supplements like sea moss and protein balls to fashion like t-shirts and earrings.

"I said let me look up how to make some jewelry. So I looked up on YouTube of course and the first thing I looked up was resin… the 'A and B' and that's where I got started.. and that's how I learned to make jewelry." said Booker.

Shawn Jones Booker, the owner of SB Homemade Jewels makes her earrings out of clay a process that can take anywhere from three hours to several days and she does it mostly from her home.

"You know you just never who will walk in and see your products.. you just new know… so I'd good for those who live around here." said Booker.

Stacy Hunnicutt owns 'The Essential Shop' she tells me neighbors need to know there is value where they live.

"You don't have to go far. They don't have to go to the West roads. You can find great merchandise right here.. in the community." said Hunnicutt.

Also at 'The Essential Shop' there's local sea moss gel a natural supplement used for gut health made in North Omaha.

"So one of things that I really stand for with my brand is keeping the cost low. So even though I think I'm proving top of the line quality product which compared to other sea moss companies... I think my gel is little superior." sias Causevic.

Ida Causevic, the owner ofMoss Lady Inc. sells 18 flavored gels and restocks at 'The Essential Shop' two weeks.

"Sometimes they go faster sometimes they go a little longer. But its becoming to very popular in this location." said Causevic.

Currently there are only 13 vendors at 'The Essential Shop' but the owner says there's space for about 25 and with cooler weather approaching more entrepreneurs could benefit from storing their goods here.

"Everyone knows that local is better. Local meat… local honey. So when you purchase merchandise here… you're supporting someone in your community.. it might be your neighbor… your auntie… your friend." said Hunnicutt.

Both entrepreneurs tell me for them its important to give neighbors access to affordable fashion and supplements.

