Eviction fail at Jackson's Fair Deal Café leaves customers stunned

A court constable arrived at Jackson's Fair Deal Café mid-lunch, ordering customers out and changing locks—an eviction the owner says came without warning or respect for patrons.

Owner Antoine Jackson says the incident stems from a long-running legal battle with the Omaha Economic Development Corporation. Attorneys assisting him argue the eviction order was not final, allowing him to regain access.

Customers like Belinda Woodal stress the importance of keeping the café open in a neighborhood with limited dining options, highlighting broader questions about how North Omaha development funds are being managed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Questions are growing about how millions in North Omaha development funds are being used. And now, one of the few successful businesses in this area was nearly evicted—with customers still inside.

Customers and the staff of Jackson's Fair Deal Café were caught by surprise when a court constable showed up inside the restaurant.

Antoine Jackson, the restaurant’s owner, recalled:

“He was just kicking my customers out and changing the locks at the same time,” Jackson says this all took place as the lunch hour was wrapping up.

“Bewildered— it was unbelievable to think that didn't even have the respect even for the customers to finish it out and then do whatever it is they thought they needed to do,” Jackson says the situation stems from a lengthy legal battle between his landlord—the Omaha Economic Development Corporation (OEDC).

An attorney assisting Jackson confirmed the eviction order wasn’t final. That means, in this case, the eviction notice wasn’t valid. Jackson ultimately got his keys back and is now open again.

"This case highlights an improper use of Nebraska’s detainer statutes and the court system. We urge Omaha Economic Development Corporation to be a true partner in the North Omaha community, not a bully."

Justin Wayne, Attorney

I reached out to OEDC for an interview and went in person to their offices.

"Hi my name is Melissa Wright, I'm from channel 3, I called earlier asking if Mike Marony or Mike Robinson was available…"

Belinda Woodal, a customer inside the café during the incident, says she hopes the restaurant remains open in a neighborhood where dining options are already scarce.

“You know we have not much representation of north Omaha— when I was a kid there were many thriving businesses up and down north Omaha," said Woodal. "Now, its just empty— you can throw a rock from one end to another, just dont have much to offer."

“We do this for the community, um to have somewhere to actually fellowship and actually eat good food,” said Jackson.

I’m still waiting to hear back from OEDC. When I do, I’ll bring that information to you. In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

