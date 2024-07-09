EXCLUSIVE: Man attempts to break into North Omaha home with a machete

Video shows a man using a machete to break a glass door

Sunday morning a fight broke out following an altercation at a party

The man has been arrested

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New video shows a 21-year-old man attempt to break into a home with a machete. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office told neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree a disagreement following a party led to an attack with a machete.

This video was taken on the home ring camera just before 6 am Sunday, July 7.

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said that the three men shone in the video had a disagreement at a party.

That's when the man in grey began smashing the residences door with a machete, leaving severe damage. The police reports says while he was trying to break in "The suspect yelled death threats."

The man has been arrested and booked on Terroristic Threats, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and Criminal Mischief.

The sheriffs office says additional charges are possible.